PM Modi Vadodara Event: 42,000 On Waiting List As BookMyShow Registrations Fill Up

Over 42,000 applicants are on the waiting list after free BookMyShow registrations for PM Modi’s Vadodara event filled within an hour.
Entry and seating will be managed digitally through M-Tickets and live QR-code verification.
Modi will inaugurate and launch rail, highway, solar and urban development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore across Gujarat and Maharashtra.
For the first time, people attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Vadodara on Tuesday were allowed to register online for free through BookMyShow, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) using the private digital platform to manage registrations. The response was swift, with all available seats filled within an hour and more than 42,000 applicants placed on a waiting list.
QR Codes To Manage Entry, Seating
The event will use a fully digital entry system. Those who successfully register will receive an M-Ticket through their BookMyShow account, featuring a secure, live QR code that will be scanned at the venue.
Registration, verification, entry and seating will be managed digitally, with the system aimed at speeding up crowd movement and reducing congestion at the venue.
Modi is scheduled to travel to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Tuesday to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore.
In Vadodara, he will dedicate three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. The sections cover a combined 326 route kilometres and have been constructed at a cost of more than ₹20,700 crore.
The Prime Minister will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai.
A new passenger train between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar) will also be flagged off. Modi will dedicate the Jobat-Tanda Road new rail line, part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project, which will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network.
Rail, Highway Projects Worth Over ₹11,000 Crore
The WDFC sections will provide a direct connection to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), helping speed up EXIM cargo movement and strengthen links between industrial centres and ports. The corridor is also expected to reduce logistics costs, ease pressure on Mumbai’s railway network and cut freight transit times.
With the new sections becoming operational, the Dedicated Freight Corridor network will be fully operational along its entire length.
Modi will lay the foundation stone for three railway projects covering 329 kilometres and costing more than ₹9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth railway lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project.
He will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects worth around ₹1,780 crore, including six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan stretch of NH-48 and additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48.
Other projects include grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate Gujarat government projects worth around ₹2,600 crore. These include Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road Phase II, a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam and a new Vadodara Municipal Corporation office.
Housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a water-supply project covering 11 villages in eastern Vadodara are among those to be inaugurated.
In Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, being held from September 8 to 11. The seventh edition of the annual conference will bring together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors and other stakeholders.
The theme of GFF 2026 is “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.” Discussions will focus on agentic AI, programmable finance, quantum technologies and other emerging technologies, with an emphasis on financial inclusion and digital finance.
(With Inputs From ANI)