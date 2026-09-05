On Teachers’ Day, PM Modi Flags Students’ Screen Time, Drug Use And Urges Teacher Vigilance

PM Modi asked teachers to look beyond students’ academic performance and watch their behaviour and everyday lives.
He urged teachers to address excessive screen time and late-night mobile use through parents and alternative activities.
Modi also asked educators to stay alert to drug use and support students struggling with addiction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged teachers to look beyond students’ academic performance and pay attention to their behaviour and everyday lives, including their screen habits and possible exposure to drugs, while encouraging activities that can help children spend less time on mobile phones and other screens.
Modi made the remarks during a meeting with 82 National Award-winning teachers at his official residence on Friday, September 4. He stressed the role of teachers in preserving childhood, nurturing children’s natural curiosity and helping them develop interests beyond classroom learning.
The awardees included 48 teachers from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 teachers and faculty members from higher educational institutions and polytechnics, and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
During the interaction, the teachers shared experiences and innovations from their teaching journeys. They also spoke about creative approaches they have adopted to make classroom learning more engaging and effective.
Modi said teachers should look beyond students’ academic performance and remain attentive to their behaviour and everyday lives. He referred to the decline of traditional joint families and highlighted the growing importance of teachers in children’s lives.
He also asked teachers to remain vigilant about changes in students that could be linked to drug use and to help those struggling with addiction.
The prime minister emphasised that teachers have an important role in preserving childhood innocence and nurturing children’s inherent curiosity. He said guiding these qualities can contribute to children’s development.
Modi also highlighted excessive screen time as a major concern. He asked teachers to speak with parents about the amount of time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones late at night.
He suggested that children could gradually reduce excessive screen use by developing an interest in sports, physical games and creative activities.
Referring to the National Education Policy, Modi also stressed the importance of taking children outside the classroom and connecting them with real-world skills and forms of work.
He asked teachers to go beyond imparting knowledge from the syllabus and help children develop values such as dignity of labour.