Ganga Breaches Highest Flood Mark At Patna's Gandhi Ghat Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Ganga reached 50.53 metres at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, crossing the highest flood level by 1 cm following a 10 cm rise in four hours.
Bihar's Water Resources Department forecast that water levels at Gandhi Ghat could climb further to 50.62 cm by Sunday morning.
Major rivers including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun, and Ghaghra are flowing above danger marks across Bihar.
The Ganga has crossed the highest flood mark at Patna’s Gandhi Ghat, with the river reaching 50.53 metres at 10 a.m. on Saturday and posing a risk of inundation in low-lying parts of the city. The Water Resources Department (WRD) stated that the water level rose 10 cm in four hours and stood 1 cm above the highest flood level.
The WRD has warned that the river may rise further to 50.62 cm by 8 a.m. on Sunday. “The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 cm by 8 a.m. on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution,” the department stated in its latest bulletin, according to PTI.
People in Patna’s low-lying areas have been asked to remain alert as water levels keep rising. The development comes amid heavy rain in Bihar and neighbouring Nepal, which has pushed several rivers in the state above danger marks.
Flood Situation Across Bihar
Several districts in Bihar are facing a flood-like situation after heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal lifted river levels across major basins. The Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra are all flowing above danger marks, according to the WRD bulletin reported by PTI.
In Patna, the immediate concern is inundation in low-lying localities as the Ganga remains above the highest flood level at Gandhi Ghat. The latest rise also matters because it followed a sharp increase within a short window on Saturday morning. The WRD stated that the water level at Gandhi Ghat climbed 10 cm in the previous four hours before touching 50.53 metres at 10 a.m.
Chief Minister Review
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of affected areas on Friday, September 4, 2026, and reviewed relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to identify affected families and ensure they receive relief on time, according to the PTI report carried by The Hindu.
Choudhary also ordered continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas. He asked officials to keep watch on the Ganga embankments from Buxar to Bhagalpur to prevent erosion and breaches. The review came as multiple rivers continued to flow above danger marks across Bihar.
Rescue Teams Deployed
The Bihar Disaster Management Department has deployed 33 to 36 rescue teams across vulnerable and flood-affected districts as of September 5, 2026. The deployment includes 27 State Disaster Response Force teams and between six and nine National Disaster Response Force teams. The teams are on round-the-clock standby in Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur and Bhagalpur. Nearly 700 government boats are also being used for evacuation and relief operations, the report said.