Trump Targets Bombardier, Threatens US Sales Ban Unless It Builds Planes In America

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren't good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States -They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada - Completely unjust and unfair!” he said.