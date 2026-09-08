Why Are Some Republicans Considering Higher Taxes To Save Social Security?

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

The looming depletion of Social Security's trust fund is prompting some Republicans to consider higher payroll-tax revenue, opening a new political debate over how to protect future benefits

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Summary of this article

  • The Social Security trust fund is projected to run dry in 2032, potentially leading to significant benefit reductions unless Congress acts.

  • Some Republicans, including Bernie Moreno and Tom Cole, are now open to increasing payroll-tax revenue rather than relying solely on spending or benefit cuts.

  • The debate over raising taxes is challenging traditional Republican opposition to tax increases as lawmakers confront the programme's growing financing gap.

A looming Social Security funding crisis is pushing some Republicans to consider a solution long associated with Democrats: raising taxes. The programme’s trust fund is projected to run dry in 2032, after which benefits could face significant cuts unless Congress acts.

Republican lawmakers including Senator Bernie Moreno and Representative Tom Cole have said raising the amount of income subject to the payroll tax should be considered, challenging the GOP’s longstanding resistance to tax increases, as per a report by Washington Post.

The report points to a politically sensitive shift. Republicans have long resisted tax increases. But the prospect of a Social Security funding shortfall is pushing at least some in the party to discuss new revenue rather than leave the debate centred only on benefit cuts. That matters because the depletion warning leaves Congress facing the core financing question for the programme: cut benefits, raise revenue or combine both. It also shows how hard it is becoming for lawmakers to avoid direct choices on Social Security’s future.

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Why Is Social Security Facing A Funding Crisis?

The funding problem is central. According to The Washington Post report, the Social Security fund running dry has become the immediate fiscal warning around the programme. Once depletion moves from a distant concern to a present one, lawmakers come under sharper pressure to decide how benefits will be financed.

That pressure matters in simple budget terms. If the fund is running dry, Congress cannot avoid the basic trade-off forever—either benefits are reduced, fresh money is raised or both steps are considered together.

For years, payroll-tax collections exceeded benefit payments, allowing Social Security to build up a trust fund. As the baby-boom generation retired, however, the programme began paying out more than it collected, forcing it to draw down the fund. The trust fund is projected to run dry in 2032. Without changes, benefits would have to rely solely on incoming tax revenue, resulting in a significant reduction in payments.

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Social Security provides monthly benefits to more than 70 million Americans and is the largest programme in the federal budget. It is funded primarily through a payroll tax of 6.2% paid by workers and employers, currently applied to wages up to $184,500 a year.

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Why Are Some Republicans Now Open To Higher Taxes?

The political move is notable. The Washington Post reported that some Republicans now say it is time to raise taxes as part of the answer to Social Security’s financing gap. That marks a shift in rhetoric on an issue where tax increases have usually been a hard sell within the party.

Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, has joined Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in proposing that the payroll-tax cap be raised/eliminated so higher earners contribute more. Moreno and Warren argue the current system means middle-income workers can pay a larger share of their income than wealthy workers.

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Tom Cole, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and said he is willing to consider raising both the tax rate and the amount of income subject to the tax. Grover Norquist, founder of Americans for Tax Reform, argues Republicans should instead focus on spending cuts and warns tax increases could hurt them politically.

The change does not settle the policy debate. But it widens the set of options now being discussed in public and suggests that at least some Republicans see new revenue as harder to avoid as the funding strain grows.

The Washington Post says closing the shortfall would require about $459 billion in cuts or new revenue in 2033 alone, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

That shift also changes the terms of the fight in Congress. If more Republicans openly discuss higher taxes, the Social Security debate may move from whether action is needed to which mix of taxes and benefit changes lawmakers are willing to support.

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