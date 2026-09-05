PM Modi Calls SRCC Alumni ‘OGs’ At College’s Centenary Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the alumni of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) as the institution’s “OGs”, saying they had taken the college’s name across the world and made their mark in different fields.
Speaking at the centenary celebrations of SRCC in Delhi, Modi recalled former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who studied at the college, and spoke about his frequent recollections of his student days.
“Our Arun Jaitley ji studied here,” Modi said. “There was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days.”
Modi added that Jaitley would often repeat the same college anecdotes. “Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again,” he said.
The Prime Minister also mentioned Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of his team and an SRCC alumnus, and said several other colleagues had studied at the college.
“It is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics,” Modi said, adding that artists, politicians, lawyers and judges had also emerged from the institution.
‘Dhoom Toh Machayi Hai’
Modi also referred to his 2013 address at SRCC, which he said had once again become a subject of discussion in recent days.
“People have remembered it, listened to it again, and read it again,” he said, adding that members of the new generation may also have revisited the speech.
“In a way, I can say that the speech created a wave,” Modi said. He added that the impact of the gathering and his address remained even 13-14 years later.
“Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai,” Modi said while speaking about SRCC and its alumni.
Terrorism, Pakistan And Policy Dynamism
The Prime Minister also spoke about national security, saying those spreading terrorism were now “on the back foot”. “If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India’s armed forces enter their territory and strike,” Modi added.
He said peace had increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast and claimed that the “back” of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism had been broken.
Modi also contrasted the present with a period when the world was concerned about India’s “policy paralysis”. “The world that was once concerned about India’s policy paralysis is today talking about India’s policy dynamism,” he said.