Bihar Hospital Dustbin Row: What Is The Alleged ₹300 Cr Procurement Controversy

RJD has alleged a ₹300-crore-plus irregularity in Bihar’s hospital dustbin procurement during Mangal Pandey’s tenure as Health Minister.
BMSICL employees have rejected the allegations, saying the containers were specialised equipment for medical-waste treatment.
The controversy centres on the alleged price difference and how the procurement costs were determined.
Bihar's health department is at the centre of a fresh political row after opposition leaders alleged large-scale irregularities in the procurement of dustbins and other hospital supplies, pegging the alleged scam at around ₹300 crore. The controversy, which surfaced after details emerged through an RTI query, has put the state government on the back foot even as officials have denied any wrongdoing.
RJD leader Rohini Acharya on August 11 questioned the Bihar government over the reported purchase of hospital dustbins at around ₹15,000 each, calling them “VVIP” dustbins and asking why an item allegedly available for ₹1,500 was bought at nearly ten times the price.
Her post on X has since become part of a wider political controversy over the procurement of medical-waste containers by the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) during the previous NDA government.
A video report on the purchases alleged irregularities worth over ₹300 crore, with the figure potentially rising to nearly ₹700 crore.
What Is The Allegation?
According to The Hindu, the report alleged that 75-litre plastic dustbins, available in the market for around ₹1,000-₹1,500, were purchased for ₹15,490 each. It also alleged that 45-litre dustbins were procured for ₹11,000 apiece, despite an alleged market price of around ₹700.
Based on these figures, the RJD has questioned the procurement process and the prices paid by the government. In a social media post on August 15, the party alleged that a ₹500 dustbin was bought for ₹15,490 and claimed the alleged irregularity amounted to ₹617 crore.
Why Has Mangal Pandey Been Targeted?
The purchases were made by BMSICL during the previous NDA regime headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when Mangal Pandey was Health Minister.
According to NDTV India, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted Pandey and demanded an investigation. The RJD has questioned how the prices were determined, who took the procurement decision and which company supplied the products.
Pandey could not be reached for a response, as the Hindu reported. The State government had also not issued an official clarification on the alleged procurement.
What Does BMSICL Say?
BMSICL employees have disputed the allegations. Speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, one employee said the products were specialised, high-temperature- and heat-resistant plastic containers designed for hospital microwave-based medical-waste treatment systems and used with medical-grade disposable liners.
Another employee said there was a “significant difference between ordinary dustbins and those procured for hospitals”. The employee said the prices reflected technical specifications, tender conditions, order volumes, transportation, installation, taxes and other procurement-related costs.
What Is Prashant Kishor's Stand?
Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has taken a cautious position, as NDTV India, he has not made a direct allegation and said he was seeking information about the matter. He said he would examine the documents and facts before responding.
The controversy therefore centres on whether the products were ordinary dustbins or specialised medical-waste containers, how their prices were fixed and whether the procurement process was followed properly.
For now, the alleged ₹300-crore-plus irregularity remains an allegation, while the BMSICL employees' explanation forms the main defence against the Opposition's price comparison.