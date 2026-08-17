PM Modi Condoles Ashok Dham Temple Stampede That Claimed 7 Lives In Bihar

At least seven devotees were killed and more than a dozen injured after a stampede broke out at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on Monday morning. The fatal crush occurred on August 17, 2026, as thousands gathered at the shrine to perform jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on the third Somwari of the holy Shravan month. Preliminary estimates suggest around 50,000 devotees were present at the temple amid the heavy rush. The crowd began arriving on Sunday night, with devotees forming queues stretching over 6 km and facing average wait times of 4 hours, an unidentified police officer said.