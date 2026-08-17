PM Modi Condoles Ashok Dham Temple Stampede That Claimed 7 Lives In Bihar

At least seven devotees died and over a dozen were injured during a stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on August 17, 2026.
The incident occurred during the third Somwari of the holy Shravan month, attracting an estimated crowd of 50,000 devotees for jalabhishek.
Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar stated that a collapsed electric pole carrying a cable wire sparked a false rumour of electrocution, triggering panic.
At least seven devotees were killed and more than a dozen injured after a stampede broke out at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, on Monday morning. The fatal crush occurred on August 17, 2026, as thousands gathered at the shrine to perform jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on the third Somwari of the holy Shravan month. Preliminary estimates suggest around 50,000 devotees were present at the temple amid the heavy rush. The crowd began arriving on Sunday night, with devotees forming queues stretching over 6 km and facing average wait times of 4 hours, an unidentified police officer said.
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected."
Rumour Triggers Fatal Panic
An unprecedented crowd surge occurred between 6:30 am and 6:45 am after two trains arrived at the nearby Ashok Dham halt.
Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar detailed the initial chaos. "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner...barricading broke on one side due to the crowd," he said, ANI reported.
An electric pole carrying a cable wire collapsed on the right side of the men's queue. The incident sparked a rumour of a live wire falling on people. The ensuing panic led to sudden pressure on the women's queue on the left side, causing women to fall over each other as they attempted to flee.
"Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything," SDPO Shivam Kumar said.
Kumar provided a conflicting account of the trigger. "The incident took place at around 6:40 am when some youngsters tried to push through breaking the barricades," he claimed.
Witnesses countered the official narrative, attributing the fatal stampede directly to poor crowd management by authorities.
Rescue Operations and History
Emergency teams, including police personnel, civic officials and health department teams, responded immediately to the incident. Authorities rushed the injured devotees, reportedly all women, to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital and local medical facilities for treatment.
"Those said to be injured had actually fallen sick due to extreme humidity and suffocation caused by overcrowded surroundings. They were being treated at the hospital and their condition is out of danger," Kumar said.
Overcrowding remains a persistent safety risk at the shrine, also known as Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple. A previous stampede occurred at Ashok Dham Temple in 2019. The 2019 incident killed one person and injured several others due to heavy Sawan overcrowding.
Leaders React
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh took to X to express his condolences, "In Lakhisarai's Ashokdham, the crowd suddenly swelled on the third Monday of Sawan. A rumour spread that a live wire or electric pole had fallen and electric current was spreading. This led to a stampede, and several people died. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls rest in peace and the bereaved families get the strength to bear this grief..."
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary tweets, "The incident at Ashokdham in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The news of the deaths of devotees in the accident has left my heart deeply distressed. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families."
Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured."
The stampede is still under investigation, SDPO Shivam Kumar told ANI that the exact reason can only be determined after verifying everything.