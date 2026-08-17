Jharkhand Govt Invites JPSC-JSSC Protesters for 7th Round of Talks

The Ranchi district administration invited the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch for the seventh round of talks on August 17 to resolve the recruitment deadlock.
Protesters led by Ravindra Paswan demand a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into exam irregularities and the cancellation of JSSC-CGL exams.
Job aspirants have threatened to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 to demand his resignation over the issue.
Jharkhand authorities have invited the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch for a 7th round of discussions on August 17 at 2 pm at the State Guest House. The invitation followed a meeting between protesters and the Sub-Divisional Officer and Additional District Magistrate, Law and Order, at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. A statement from the Ranchi district administration informed that officials offered the students the option to bring legal advisors. The protests by job aspirants entered their 23rd day, as the previous 6th round of talks on August 9 failed to yield a breakthrough.
The agitators announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 to demand his resignation. "We seek the CM's resignation, as both the JMM and the Congress have been playing politics with us," Manch leader Ravindra Paswan alleged.
"We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. But, we are firm on two demands – a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment tests and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams," Paswan said. The delegation size will be announced on Monday, he added.
Protests Escalate in Ranchi
Protesters burnt effigies of Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav at Albert Ekka Chowk on Sunday. The agitators had taken out a torchlight procession from the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the chowk, while protesters also burnt effigies in various other districts. The demonstration marked a sharp escalation on the 23rd day of the agitation.
The unrest grew after police officers physically stopped fasting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto from exiting Sadar Hospital on August 15 to attend a Tiranga Yatra.
"Hospital administration refused to grant him permission due to his critical health condition and physical weakness," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manju Nath Bhajantri said.
Four more protesters subsequently joined the indefinite hunger strike—raising the total number of fasting individuals to six. The fasting group includes Sabita Kumari, whom actor Kunickaa Sadanand visited to offer support.
Political Reactions and Demands
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi urged Soren to accept the demands and order a CBI probe. "The students have been demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities, and I think the government should order it. Why does the government fear this?" Marandi said, warning that continued inaction could force more youth to the streets. The BJP leader offered moral support for the planned August 20 gherao.
State Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha announced the party will hold a meeting on August 18 to discuss exam reforms. "Any attempt to harm the future of Jharkhand's youth will not be tolerated," Sinha said, adding the party would push for transparency and a time-bound recruitment process.
Protesters demanded the Congress pull its backing from the JMM-led administration if the chief minister does not act. They criticised Rahul for a lack of concrete action despite his earlier expressions of solidarity.
The Manch demands include the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam. The group also insists the state release the investigation report publicly and penalise those found guilty.
Government Reform Assurances
On fresh round of talks between student protesters and Jharkhand Govt today, former State Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "Right from the beginning, we have made efforts to find a solution to the demands of students. For this, we have been having continuous talks...We have been appealing to both - students and the Govt to set aside their stubbornness. An agreement can be reached only when both sides are heard and both sides are ready to listen to each other. Stubbornness is not the solution. So, we believe that students as well as the Govt delegation will sit together and a decision will be made by keeping students in focal point, and a positive result will come."
He also says, "Babulal Marandi is doing his own politics. He has nothing to do with students' protest. They want to earn political points through this students' protest. This doesn't seem possible here...Student should be adamant about a reformation in the system. They should be adamant for at least 3 months; only then will reformation come about. If they sit home after Govt's assurance, then solution will not come out. They will have to be at it continuously and draw Govt's attention towards it..."
Soren promised an impartial investigation during his Independence Day address, noting that questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation. The chief minister assured the state would take strict legal action against those guilty of exam irregularities, irrespective of influence or position.
The government outlined reform measures to address candidate concerns. These include a strict annual exam schedule, technology-backed testing, prompt release of answer keys and OMR sheets, alongside multi-level accountability during recruitment.
Authorities launched a campaign requesting input on examination reforms from students, teachers, educationists and parents to restore trust in the state recruitment process.