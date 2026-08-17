Jharkhand Govt Invites JPSC-JSSC Protesters for 7th Round of Talks

Government Reform Assurances

On fresh round of talks between student protesters and Jharkhand Govt today, former State Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "Right from the beginning, we have made efforts to find a solution to the demands of students. For this, we have been having continuous talks...We have been appealing to both - students and the Govt to set aside their stubbornness. An agreement can be reached only when both sides are heard and both sides are ready to listen to each other. Stubbornness is not the solution. So, we believe that students as well as the Govt delegation will sit together and a decision will be made by keeping students in focal point, and a positive result will come."