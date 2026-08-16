SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Get An FDA Notice: What The Vimal Elaichi Row Means, And What The Law Says

What does the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 actually say?

The FSS Act, 2006 is India's primary food-safety law, and Section 24(1) of the Act prohibits misleading or deceptive advertisements used to promote the sale, supply or consumption of food articles through unfair trade practices, according to a LiveLaw analysis of the provision. The law states that anyone who publishes, or is involved in broadcasting, an advertisement that falsely describes a food product, or is likely to mislead as to its nature, substance or quality, or offers a false guarantee, is liable to a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh.