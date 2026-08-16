Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Get FDA Notices Over ‘Vimal Elaichi’ Ad

In 2018, the Directorate General of Health Services issued show-cause notices to Vishnu Pouch Packaging Pvt Ltd, which promoted Vimal Elaichi, alleging that its advertising amounted to indirect promotion of tobacco products under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The matter later reached the Delhi High Court, which in January 2024 dismissed DGHS appeals against trial court orders that had stayed the notices.