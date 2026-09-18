Vimal Ad Controversy: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Says Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Are ‘Violators Of Law’

He argued that food safety rules place a clear legal duty on advertisers. “There are clearly advertising regulations as per the Food Safety Act. [The regulations] talk about who the advertiser is, and there is a responsibility very specifically cast upon the person or institution who is advertising. There is a responsibility cast upon the person who is advertising it, including to take due diligence about what he or she is endorsing. To say that it is not upon them is wrong… Not only morally, but legally I’m talking about, because I am here as a regulator,” Mundhe said.