Jharkhand Protest: ‘It Will Be a Fight’, Students To Gherao CM Soren’s Residence

JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi entered the 23rd day of protests, demanding exam cancellations and a CBI inquiry.
Student leaders announced a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20 if demands remain unmet.
Hunger strikes and protests have intensified, with students warning of stronger action against the Jharkhand government.
The protest by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi entered its 23rd day on Sunday, August 16, 2026. Student leaders announced that they will gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation, as ANI reported.
The protesters’ key demands include cancellation of the JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities and Soren’s resignation if their demands are not met.
“JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiry. And if it's not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign,” student leader Piyush Kumar said.
Hunger Strike Escalates
Student protester Prem Nayak is on the 13th day of his hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium protest site. His health is deteriorating as he continues to refuse medical treatment.
“Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. Their intention is to break the movement,” Nayak said.
He outlined alternative forms of protest while discussing the proposed siege. “Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering,” Nayak added.
Authorities recently took fellow student leader Devendra Nath Mahto away for medical treatment and barred his return to the protest site. The move followed Mahto’s earlier allegations that police officers assaulted students and stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi. Mahto is on an indefinite hunger strike.
Effigies Burned Across Districts
The agitation is spreading beyond Ranchi. Student leaders scheduled the burning of effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at all 24 district headquarters on Sunday.
“Today I am telling you...We will burn effigies not only of Hemant Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts as well. Because Rahul Gandhi talked to us on an audio call and said, 'We are with you.' If you are with the students, then stay with the students,” student leader Ravinder Paswan said.
Paswan criticised the state government’s alleged apathy, noting that students had been protesting for 22 days. He accused both the JMM government and Congress of playing politics over their demands.
“There has been no response from the government so far. We urge the Chief Minister not to heed those around him who are misleading him, but to consider the students' concerns. Rest assured, if you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you,” Paswan told ANI.
The students warned of more aggressive action if their demands are ignored. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Kumar said the agitation would now move beyond the “Gandian way” of protest.
“The 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on the 10th was just a preview; the 20th is yet to come. If all the exams conducted by the agency are not cancelled and a CBI inquiry is not conducted, all the students and youth of Jharkhand will surround the CM's residence on the 20th and stay there until they fulfil our legitimate demands,” Kumar said.
He stressed the shifting tone of the protests. “It will not be a request now; it will be a fight. 'Naukri chor, gaddi chhor',” Kumar added.