Odisha Floods: Nearly 300 Students Stranded As Brahmani River Inundates Kendrapara School

Over 5.15 lakh people across 947 villages have been affected by fresh flooding, while 2.37 lakh people have been evacuated to 293 relief camps.
Around 90 rescue teams, including ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel, have been deployed in vulnerable areas.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur, while authorities have cancelled government employees' leave and put several districts on high alert.
Over 300 students were affected after floodwaters entered the Pattamundai Kulsahi Ashram School in flood-afflicted Odisha as officials have arranged for relief, as per ANI. The state has evacuated more than 2.37 lakh people to safety as heavy rain continued for the second day, worsening the situation in several flood-hit northern districts, an official told PTI.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on Monday as the state remains on high alert following an IMD forecast of extremely heavy rain in the wake of the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Odisha CM Announces District-Wise Flood Response
Majhi said that the administration is keeping a close watch on the flood situation that has arisen in some areas of the state due to renewed heavy rainfall. Three senior and experienced officers have been assigned separate responsibilities for Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts, he said.
“The local administration is present at the field level with complete readiness, monitoring the situation while continuing necessary rescue and relief operations. Ensuring swift assistance reaches the affected people and their safety is our topmost priority,” he said in a post on X.
Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told ANI that such flood-like conditions have arisen in the rivers for the fourth time and they are following the same SOPs.
“Areas such as Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari, Chandbali, and Bhandaripokhari blocks are currently surrounded by floodwaters. In Dhamnagar block alone, 20 to 22 panchayats are affected by the inundation,” he said.
2.37 Lakh Evacuated, 90 Rescue Teams Deployed
The India Meteteorological Department (IMD ) has issued warning, saying Odisha will experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 16 and 17.
Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who reviewed the situation following the IMD forecast, said leave of all government employees had been cancelled and those on leave were asked to report for duty immediately, as per PTI.
"We have asked the district collectors to remain on high alert as the IMD has forecast very heavy rain for three days from August 16 to 18," Garg told reporters.
She said fresh flooding had affected 5.15 lakh people in 947 villages under 331 gram panchayats across 49 blocks and five urban areas. The state has so far evacuated 2.37 lakh people and sheltered them in 293 relief camps, she said.
Additional chief engineers of the Water Resources Department have been deployed to monitor embankments and carry out immediate repairs in case of breaches, Garg said.
Around 90 rescue teams, including 36 ODRAF, seven NDRF and 47 Fire Services teams, have been deployed in vulnerable areas, she said. Teams from the health, water resources, housing and urban development, and fisheries and animal resources departments have also been deployed in the affected areas.
Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, directed all urban authorities to remain on high alert and ensure a prompt and coordinated response to any emerging situation. In view of the weather warning, district administrations in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore have ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on Monday.