'Shouldn’t Govt Give Employment?' SC On Jobs For Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

Supreme Court stayed the Madras HC order and questioned the challenge to Tamil Nadu’s jobs policy for victims’ families.
Madras HC had quashed the scheme, citing constitutional principles and existing guidelines for compassionate government appointments.
The September 2025 stampede killed 41 people; Tamil Nadu had given appointment orders to 31 relatives of victims.
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madras High Court order that had quashed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide jobs to eligible relatives of those who died in the Karur stampede last year.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and other respondents on the challenge to the high court order.
During the hearing, the apex court questioned the basis of the challenge to the state's employment policy for families affected by the tragedy.
“Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter?” the bench told the petitioner who had filed the public interest litigation, PTI reported.
The interim relief comes in support of the employment policy introduced by the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
HC Quashed Scheme
Earlier, the Madras High Court on July 27 quashed the Tamil Nadu government's orders providing jobs to relatives of those who died in the Karur stampede. The court held that public employment cannot be treated as largesse by the state and said such appointments must be made in accordance with constitutional principles.
It said allowing such appointments could open the door to similar demands from families affected by other tragedies. The court also pointed to existing guidelines governing compassionate appointments and the large number of people waiting for government employment.
While expressing full sympathy for the victims' families, the high court distinguished the case from employment provided to families of personnel who die while serving the nation.
It suggested that the government support affected families through skill development, technical training and entrepreneurship programmes to help them become self-sufficient.
Karur Stampede
The case stems from the September 27, 2025 stampede in Karur, in which 41 people died and more than 100 were injured during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting addressed by Vijay.
Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government decided to provide government employment to eligible family members of the deceased.
Chief Minister Vijay handed over appointment orders to 31 family members on July 10, 2026. The decision was subsequently challenged through public interest petitions before the Madras High Court.
The Supreme Court's stay means the high court's ruling will not operate for now while the apex court considers the challenge.