Record Rain In Japan Leaves Thousands Stranded At Narita Airport

Record rain in Chiba flooded roads and railways, killing at least four people
Around 7,000 travellers were stranded at Tokyo’s Narita Airport
Power outages and transport disruptions continued across parts of Chiba
Thousands of travellers were stranded at Tokyo's Narita airport on Friday after record rainfall caused severe flooding in Chiba prefecture, disrupting transport and power supplies and killing at least four people.
According to Reuters, more than 360 mm of rain fell in parts of Chiba over 24 hours, inundating roads and railway lines during one of Japan's busiest holiday periods. Authorities said four people had died, including one person trapped inside a submerged vehicle, while another person remained missing. Soldiers were deployed to assist with relief operations.
Around 7,000 passengers were stranded at Narita, with hundreds spending the night inside the airport terminal after transport services were disrupted. Airport authorities said flights were scheduled to operate normally on Friday, although some delays were expected.
Flooding Disrupts Transport
Several major highways in Chiba were closed, forcing motorists onto alternative routes and causing heavy congestion. A number of railway services were also suspended, although some trains connecting Narita with Tokyo had resumed by Friday morning.
Airport staff distributed blankets, water and snacks to stranded passengers, many of whom slept inside the terminal overnight.
The flooding also caused extensive power outages. More than 22,000 households remained without electricity in Chiba at 11 AM on Friday, according to Tokyo Electric Power.
In Chiba city, one of the worst-hit areas, hundreds of residents spent the night in temporary evacuation centres set up in government buildings. Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai described the situation as highly unusual, saying he had never experienced a disaster like it despite responding to many previous emergencies.
Authorities continued rescue and recovery operations as the region dealt with the aftermath of the record rainfall, while transport services gradually resumed.