Everything To Know About Punjab's "Fake Beneficiaries" Dance Row On I-Day

A subsequent clarification from Ferozepur civil surgeon Dr Meenakshi Dhingra, reported by The Times of India, clarified that the performers were not MMSY beneficiaries. Dhingra said the five people who took part in the performance were not beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. She said they were part of a symbolic representation intended to promote the scheme and encourage people to avail themselves of its benefits. She also denied that anyone had been forced to dance.