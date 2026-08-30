Who Was Gurpreet Singh Alias Gopi? AAP Leader Shot Dead By Four Armed Men In Punjab

Police have flagged a political rivalry as a key line of inquiry. According to a NewsX report, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the two parties involved in the incident had an old dispute, and an election-related dispute has emerged as an important angle in the investigation, adding that the attackers have been identified and teams have been formed to track them down. Investigators are also examining whether Gopi's political activities and an earlier election-related dispute were connected to the attack.