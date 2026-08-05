Punjab Congress Crisis: Can The Party Mount A Unified Challenge In 2027?

The Channi-Warring rivalry has resurfaced as Congress begins its 2027 Punjab campaign.
Competing leadership claims threaten the party’s organisational unity and election preparedness.
Congress remains a major challenger to AAP despite its crushing 2022 defeat.
The Punjab Congress’s internal divisions spilled into the open during the party’s ‘Har Booth Congress Mazboot’ programme in the Patiala region on Saturday, raising fresh questions about whether it can mount a united challenge in the 2027 Assembly election.
Supporters of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi repeatedly raised slogans of “Charanjit Singh Channi Zindabad” and “Channi liaao, Punjab bachao” as Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring began addressing the gathering. There was also some hooting directed at Warring, leading to jostling between supporters of the two leaders.
The disruption took place in the presence of All India Congress Committee general secretary and Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a 10-day visit to the state to launch the party’s election campaign. While Warring later sought to play down the episode, it underlined the leadership tussle within the Congress just as it begins positioning itself as the principal challenger to the Aam Aadmi Party government.
Why Has The Channi-Warring Rivalry Resurfaced?
The latest confrontation reflects dissatisfaction within Channi’s camp over the Congress high command’s division of responsibilities ahead of the 2027 election.
In its July organisational reshuffle, the party retained Warring as the Punjab Congress president while appointing Channi as chairman of the campaign committee. Instead of settling the leadership question, the arrangement appears to have created two competing centres of authority.
Scores of sitting and former MLAs and senior party leaders subsequently gathered at Channi’s residence, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over Warring’s continuation as the state unit chief and demanding a larger role for the former chief minister.
The tensions became visible at the Patiala event when Channi’s supporters raised slogans as Warring began speaking. A visibly upset Warring demanded to know why the slogans were being raised and warned of disciplinary action against those disrupting the programme.
Leaders on the dais repeatedly appealed to the workers not to “spoil the atmosphere”. Warring later accused the AAP government and television channels of exaggerating the episode.
“The current government is presenting the slogans raised in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi as if they were chanted in favour of Pakistan,” he told reporters in Barnala.
Why Is Punjab So Crucial For Congress?
Punjab remains one of the few northern states where Congress has a strong organisational foundation, an established leadership network and a realistic chance of returning to power.
The party has produced more chief ministers in Punjab than any other political outfit since the state was reorganised in 1966. Before the reorganisation, Congress stalwart Partap Singh Kairon served as chief minister for more than eight years. Punjab’s only woman chief minister since Independence, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, also belonged to Congress.
The party returned to power under Amarinder Singh in 2017 but suffered a major defeat in 2022, when its vote share fell from around 38.6 per cent to nearly 23 per cent. AAP, with Bhagwant Mann as its clear chief ministerial face, swept the election.
Despite that defeat, Congress continues to have a statewide presence and remains one of the principal challengers to AAP. Political undercurrents may currently appear favourable to the party, but its ability to convert public sentiment into votes will depend on whether its leaders can campaign together.
Why Has The High Command Not Declared One Face?
The Congress high command appears reluctant to project a chief ministerial candidate because the state unit has several senior leaders with competing ambitions.
Apart from Channi and Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa command their own support bases. Congress MP Manish Tewari has also expressed concern over the party’s internal divisions.
By not declaring a CM face, Congress is attempting to put a similar fight like Kerala, where all the party leaders worked in unison to lead the party to a comfortable victory.
However, Punjab’s politics has become increasingly personality-driven. Congress returned to power in 2017 under Amarinder Singh’s projected leadership. AAP entered the 2022 election with Bhagwant Mann as its unmistakable face. The Shiromani Akali Dal, despite its electoral decline, continues to revolve around Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Collective leadership may prevent an immediate confrontation, but the absence of a recognised face could also create uncertainty among workers and voters.
Does Factionalism Hurt Election Campaigns?
Punjab Congress has already faced the electoral consequences of prolonged factionalism.
Months before the 2022 election, the high command removed Amarinder Singh as chief minister and replaced him with Channi. The move was aimed partly at consolidating Dalit support, but its timing further destabilised the party.
Congress entered the election with competing power centres and failed to present a coherent campaign. The result was a sharp fall in its vote share and seats.
The current tensions carry echoes of that period. Referring to the fall of the Sikh Empire after Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death, Manish Tewari recently wrote on X: “Internal squabbles post the demise of Maharaja Ranjit Singh brought about this ignominious end. Infighting has been the bane of Punjab since times immemorial.”
Public sloganeering, rival meetings and competing claims over leadership can affect candidate selection, booth-level coordination and the willingness of one faction to campaign for another.
Can Congress Unite Before 2027?
Warring has said that all senior leaders will soon be seen on one platform.
“I will make efforts in coming days to ensure that everyone is on the same stage. It is also important not to lose cool in the enthusiasm,” he told party workers.
He also repeated that leaders such as Bajwa, Channi and Randhawa were more experienced and capable than him. However, sharing a stage may not be enough to resolve the deeper contest over leadership.
Rahul Gandhi has already warned Punjab leaders to “fall in line”. Whether that warning translates into unity will become clearer during candidate selection and seat distribution.
Congress has the history, organisation and electoral base required to challenge AAP in 2027. But it needs its leader to its leaders place the party’s campaign above their individual ambitions.