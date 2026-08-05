From Digvijaya Singh To Mulayam Singh Yadav: Politicians’ Controversial Remarks On Women Before Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks sparked debate over politicians’ comments about women.
Several leaders faced backlash for controversial statements and alleged sexist remarks.
These controversies highlight concerns over gender sensitivity in political discourse.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition, recently found himself at the centre of controversy after an alleged double-meaning remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan triggered public outrage and a police complaint.
Stalin, the son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was addressing a Cauvery protest rally when the crowd interrupted his speech with chants of “Trisha, Trisha”. Responding to the slogans, he made a remark while referring to the Cauvery water issue and the actor, who has been linked through rumours to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
The comments led to a complaint by the women’s wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Police subsequently arrested Stalin and later released him. Stalin denied any double meaning in his statement. However, several film industry personalities and opposition parties criticised his remarks, accusing him of making a sexist comment.
The controversy has once again brought attention to a long list of instances where political leaders have faced backlash over remarks concerning women.
Pappu Yadav's Remarks On Women In Politics
In April 2026, Pappu Yadav faced criticism after claiming that many women use sexual favours to advance their political careers.
The statement triggered widespread condemnation, with critics accusing him of making a derogatory remark about women. The Bihar State Women’s Commission took suo motu cognisance of the statement and issued a notice to him.
Yadav later apologised, while maintaining that his comments were intended to highlight the exploitation of women in politics.
The comment drew condemnation from political parties and women’s rights groups. The Election Commission of India later ruled that his remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.
Mulayam's 'Boys Make Mistakes' Remark
In 2014, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav sparked nationwide outrage over his comments on the death penalty for rape convicts.
Speaking at a public rally, Yadav opposed capital punishment for rape cases and said that “boys make mistakes”, arguing that accused persons should not be sentenced to death for such actions.
The statement was criticised by political leaders, women’s rights activists and civil society groups, who accused him of minimising the seriousness of sexual violence.
Digvijaya Singh On Meenakshi Natarajan
In 2013, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh faced criticism after making comments about party colleague Meenakshi Natarajan at a public event.
Singh later said that his words were meant as praise. However, critics accused him of objectifying Natarajan and reducing women in politics to their appearance rather than their work and abilities.
The remarks drew criticism from women’s organisations and opposition parties, who called them inappropriate and sexist.
The incidents involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, Pappu Yadav, Azam Khan, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Digvijaya Singh have renewed debate over the language used by political leaders while addressing women.