Yemen’s Western Front Burns As Hunger Surges And Thousands Flee

Renewed fighting has displaced more than 149,000 people in Yemen, many of whom had already been displaced by earlier rounds of conflict, while WFP has expanded emergency food assistance in major displacement hotspots
WFP says 74% of households in the areas it can currently monitor are unable to meet their basic food needs, the highest level recorded this year, while 18.3 million people across Yemen face acute food insecurity and 2.2 million children under five are acutely malnourished
The conflict is also cutting off humanitarian access and threatening food supplies, with WFP unable to reach about 350,000 people in parts of Taiz and Hodeidah and warning that depleted stocks could create wider assistance gaps within weeks
Renewed fighting in Yemen has displaced more than 149,000 people, pushed food insecurity higher and restricted humanitarian access, with the World Food Programme warning that the worsening crisis could have consequences beyond the country.
The latest escalation has rapidly worsened an already severe food crisis in Yemen. WFP said on Friday that 74% of households in areas it can currently monitor are unable to meet their basic food needs, the highest level recorded this year. Across Yemen, 18.3 million people are facing acute food insecurity and 2.2 million children under five are acutely malnourished, including 500,000 with severe acute malnutrition.
Rising prices are adding to the pressure. Wheat flour prices increased by 10% in parts of Ta'iz in just two weeks, while traders estimated available wheat stocks would cover only about two months of demand. Yemen imports around 90% of its food, leaving households particularly exposed to disruptions in trade, transport and supply chains.
The deterioration comes on top of a food crisis that was already deepening before the latest fighting. A June IPC analysis found that 47% of the population in government-controlled areas was facing acute food insecurity, with the figure projected to rise to 51% during the June-September lean season as humanitarian support declined.
Displacement Rises
Renewed fighting has also driven a sharp increase in displacement. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 149,000 people had been displaced by October 2, many of whom had already been forced from their homes by previous rounds of conflict. More than 70,000 people have received WFP assistance in Ta'iz and Lahj, two major displacement hotspots.
UNICEF had reported in September that more than 104,000 people, including over 57,000 children, had been displaced in just two weeks. It said fighting across western Taiz, southern Hudaydah, Marib and other areas had disrupted 26 UNICEF-supported health facilities and forced 243 schools to close or suspend learning.
The renewed fighting follows a sharp deterioration in the security situation. UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg warned on September 10 that the risk of a return to large-scale conflict, which he had identified a month earlier, had become a reality, with fighting intensifying across several frontlines, particularly along the west coast.
Aid Access Strained
The escalation is making it harder for humanitarian agencies to reach people who need assistance. The conflict has cut off access to parts of Ta'iz and Hodeidah, preventing it and its partners from reaching about 350,000 people. It has already reallocated resources from food distributions planned for November and warned that vulnerable families could begin facing assistance gaps within the next month without additional funding.
WFP added that it’ll need around $109 million for emergency food and nutrition assistance for up to 1.5 million people affected by the escalation, as well as an additional sum of $158 million to maintain regular operations for 2.4 million people through March 2027.
The impact is also spreading across the Bab el-Mandab Strait. More than 3,700 people had reached Djibouti by late September, according to WFP, while UNICEF reported more than 2,000 arrivals by September 16. The organization has warned that further instability around the Red Sea shipping corridor could raise food prices and deepen food insecurity both inside Yemen and across the wider region.