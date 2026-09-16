Suriya And Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows At Intimate Church Ceremony To Mark 20 Years Together

She then shared her vows in full. They read, “So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain – Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding (sic).”