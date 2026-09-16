Suriya And Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows At Intimate Church Ceremony To Mark 20 Years Together

Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows during an intimate church ceremony abroad to celebrate 20 years together.
The couple's children, Diya and Dev, alongside Suriya's actor-brother Karthi and close family members, attended the ceremony.
Jyotika wore a white gown while Suriya donned a white suit jacket paired with black trousers for the vow renewal.
Actors Suriya and Jyotika, who got married on September 11, 2006, have reaffirmed their marital vows. The Tamil cinema stars posted footage of a private celebration on Instagram.
Two decades after their marriage, the couple renewed their vows at a church, seemingly overseas. Their children, Diya and Dev, were there, along with family members and close friends.
Suriya and Jyotika renew wedding vows
Jyotika wore a white off-shoulder gown for the ceremony. Suriya appeared in a white suit jacket with black trousers.
The gathering stayed intimate, with family and close friends present throughout the ceremony. Karthi attended the vow renewal alongside Diya and Dev.
Jyotika’s wedding post
Jyotika shared the video on with a long caption that read: “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of! (sic).”
She then shared her vows in full. They read, “So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain – Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding (sic).”
Suriya and Jyotika first starred together in Vasanth’s 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. Later, they shared the screen in films such as Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Perazhagan (2004), Maayavi (2005) and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).