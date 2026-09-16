Patricio Guzmán Dies At 85: Battle Of Chile Director Passes Away In Paris

Celebrated Chilean documentary director Patricio Guzmán died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85, according to his wife.
Guzmán earned international acclaim for his 1970s political trilogy The Battle of Chile, documenting the government and assassination of Salvador Allende.
Following Augusto Pinochet's 1973 coup, Guzmán endured arrest and simulated executions before fleeing into exile across Cuba, Spain, and France.
Acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzmán passed away in Paris on Tuesday (September 15), his wife told AFP. He was 85. Guzmán gained global recognition for his 1970s trilogy The Battle of Chile, widely hailed as a milestone in political documentary filmmaking.
Guzmán was a multiple award-winning filmmaker and one of Latin America’s most prominent documentary-makers. He was not widely known to general audiences, but his work made a deep mark on political cinema.
Patricio Guzmán early life
Guzmán was born in Santiago on August 11, 1941. Before finding his true calling in cinema, Guzmán explored the worlds of theater, history, and philosophy. He studied at the Catholic University’s Film Institute and the Official School of Cinematography in Madrid and graduated as a director-producer.
Patricio Guzmán career
The Battle of Chile chronicled the administration of former Chilean president Salvador Allende. The film tracked political developments across the country until Allende was assassinated on September 11, 1973.
The trilogy became Guzmán’s best-known work because it recorded a defining political rupture in Chile. After Allende was killed, Augusto Pinochet seized power in a coup that reshaped the country and its politics.
Arrest and exile
Repression followed quickly.
Following Augusto Pinochet's coup, soldiers detained Guzmán and put him through mock executions. He later directed multiple documentaries focusing on the modern history of his homeland.
He left Chile in 1973 and went into exile in Cuba, Spain and then France. Even from abroad, he kept his focus on Chile and made several films about the country’s past and its unresolved wounds.
"Memory has its own gravity," he told AFP in 2010, when another of his films, Nostalgia for the Light, was shown at Cannes.
Final documentary
Guzmán completed his final film in 2022. Titled My Imaginary Country, the documentary examined the huge popular uprising that swept through Chile in 2019.