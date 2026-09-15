Gaurav Khanna quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 despite winning the elimination stunt.
Elbow injury raised concerns about future stunts and his recovery.
Ruhaanika Dhawan was saved from elimination after Khanna chose to leave.
Gaurav Khanna has explained his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit, saying an elbow injury left him with little choice but to leave the stunt-based reality show. The actor quit after winning the elimination stunt, saving Ruhaanika Dhawan from elimination.
Why Gaurav Khanna left Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
In a vlog filmed in Cape Town, Khanna explained that he feared upcoming stunts involving electrocution could worsen his elbow pain and affect the strength of his right arm. He said the decision to leave was more painful than the injury itself.
Khanna also revealed that he believed he could have progressed further in the competition but did not want to risk his recovery. He said he had returned to the show determined to continue but eventually felt he could no longer take the physical strain.
Gaurav Khanna wins elimination stunt before exit
In the elimination stunt, Khanna competed against Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik. Although Ruhaanika was unable to complete the task, Khanna emerged as the winner after pulling out two flags while Rubina managed one.
Despite winning, Khanna chose to leave the show. His decision was explained to Rohit Shetty and the contestants as a health-related choice, with the actor saying he did not want to occupy a place if he could not perform at 100 per cent physically.
The emotional farewell saw Khanna apologise to Shetty and his fellow contestants before breaking down in tears. He also hugged Shetty and touched his feet as he prepared to leave.
Gaurav Khanna's Khatron Ke Khiladi journey
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 season features returning contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin alongside newcomers such as Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan.
Khanna entered the show after winning Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19. He left despite entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 with the ambition of winning the competition.