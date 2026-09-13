‘Television Actors Are Amazing’: Mukesh Chhabra Backs TV Artists After Rohit Roy Calls Medium Disposable

Mukesh Chhabra praises television actors for their discipline and professionalism.
Rohit Roy recently described TV as a “dustbin medium” during an interview.
Roy also questioned television actors’ conduct and presentation at public events.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has praised television actors for their professionalism and dedication after Rohit Roy recently criticised the medium and its performers. While Chhabra did not name Roy or directly refer to his remarks, his latest post strongly defended television actors' contribution to the industry.
What Mukesh Chhabra said about TV actors
In a post on X, Chhabra said most of the actors he had discovered had come from television. The casting director praised their ability to memorise lines, work consistently, and adapt quickly, and also highlighted their discipline and commitment.
His admiration for television performers came down to this: while he loved all actors, he had "a little extra love" for TV actors. The post came shortly after Roy's comments about the medium sparked criticism online.
What did Rohit Roy say about television?
Speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit Roy described television as a "dustbin medium" and argued that its content was quickly forgotten. He said creativity was limited because so much similar programming was being produced.
Roy was also asked about the perceived hierarchy between film and television actors. He argued that film actors generally carried themselves with more grace and dignity during public appearances. Their clothing and behaviour were also contrasted with those of television performers.
When the host suggested that Roy had internalised this hierarchy, he maintained that cinema was made "for posterity" and again referred to television as a “dustbin medium”.
Rohit Roy's television career
Roy himself rose to prominence through television, appearing in shows including Kkusum, Kittie Party, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Viraasat. He has also worked extensively in Hindi films and directed the 2010 film Rice Plate.
Chhabra, meanwhile, is one of Bollywood's prominent casting directors and has worked on projects including Dangal, Jawan and Dhurandhar. He also directed Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.