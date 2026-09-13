Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy At 41 With Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026

Mahira Khan announces her second pregnancy at 41 with a new photo.
The actor married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023.
Mahira is already a mother to 17-year-old son Azlan from a previous marriage.
Mahira Khan has announced her pregnancy at 41, sharing a photograph that revealed her baby bump. The Pakistani actor is expecting her second child, nearly three years after marrying businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. She shared the news while attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2026.
Mahira Khan announces pregnancy
Mahira made the announcement with a simple photograph of herself in a flowing white gown. She was seen placing one hand on her baby bump as she looked towards the camera. The actor accompanied the picture with a personal message, writing that people make plans but ultimately follow Allah’s plan.
The announcement drew messages from fans and well-wishers, who congratulated the actor and her family.
Mahira is currently at TIFF 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival's Community Impact programming. She was also recognised for her contribution to cinema during her appearance.
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's family
The baby will be Mahira's second child and her first with Salim Karim. The couple married in October 2023 in a ceremony attended by family and friends.
Mahira is already a mother to 17-year-old Azlan, whom she shares with her former husband Ali Askari. Azlan attended his mother's wedding to Karim and walked her down the aisle.
Mahira rose to prominence through Pakistani television, particularly with the popular drama Humsafar. She later made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).
Her other notable projects include Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Superstar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. She has continued to work across Pakistani cinema and television while representing the country at international film and cultural platforms.
The actor's pregnancy announcement comes during her TIFF 2026 appearance, where she has been engaging with audiences and the international film community.