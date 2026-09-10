Helen Accepts Salim Khan’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, Shares His Health Update

Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Due to his health, Salim Khan couldn't receive the award. On his behalf, his wife and veteran actor Helen accepted the award and expressed her gratitude for the honour. Addressing the media, Helen said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite.”