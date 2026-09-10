Helen Accepts Salim Khan’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, Shares His Health Update

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award to Helen, who received it on behalf of her husband Salim Khan

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Salim Khan gets Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award
Helen receives Salim Khan's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award Photo: X, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Helen accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Salim Khan.

  • She also shared Salim Khan's health update, saying he's a "strong man".

  • Earlier in February 2026, Khan had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage.

The 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards were presented on Wednesday (September 9, 2026) at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while Rani Mukerji received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award. Composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar was also honoured with the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award while Prasad Oak was conferred with V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the awards.

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Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Due to his health, Salim Khan couldn't receive the award. On his behalf, his wife and veteran actor Helen accepted the award and expressed her gratitude for the honour. Addressing the media, Helen said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite.”

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Sharing Salim Khan's health update, she said, “His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

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Chabila won the Best Feature Film award and Sthal won big with six awards. The nominations for the major categories was announced earlier in March and the technical and child artist awards were also announced during the preliminary round.

What happened to Salim Khan?

Earlier in February 2026, Khan had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage, but he was discharged following a successful recovery period.

Helen and Salim's relatiohsip

Helen and Salim Khan married in 1981. Salim has four children from his first wife Salma Khan.

Salim Khan is one of the most acclaimed screenwriters in Hindi cinema. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he co-wrote some of the cult films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul and Dostana.

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