Killing Time: Ryu Hye Young, Nam Yoon Su Face A Deadly Live Stream In New Thriller

Killing Time stars Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su in lead roles.
The thriller follows a crew trapped inside an abandoned hospital.
Its ‘Killing Live’ concept turns a broadcast into a survival game.
Killing Time, starring Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su, has confirmed its theatrical release with a new poster that teases a deadly live-stream concept. The upcoming thriller follows an internet broadcasting crew whose pursuit of sensational content takes a terrifying turn after one of its members dies during a live broadcast.
Killing Time Cast And Story
Ryu Hye Young plays Yeon Woo, a streamer who loses everything following the death of her teammate. She joins the crew as they try to make a comeback, but their plan leads them to an abandoned hospital, where they are confronted by a mysterious entity.
Nam Yoon Su stars as Joo Won, the leader of the broadcasting team. He is determined to push the limits for views and remains focused on creating content even when the situation becomes dangerous. Inside the blood-soaked hospital, his obsession with making the comeback a success puts the entire group at greater risk.
Killing Time poster teases ‘Killing Live’
The newly unveiled poster centres on a blood-covered, shattered play button against a black screen. The image introduces the film’s ‘Killing Live’ concept, suggesting that the characters’ struggle for survival will unfold through a live broadcast.
The poster also features a playback bar resembling a video player, making it seem as though viewers have tuned into an actual stream. Its tagline, “It ends only when you die,” adds to the film’s survival-game premise.
Killing Time is scheduled to hit theatres in October. The exact release date has not been announced yet.