Gorillaz Adds Guwahati Concert To Debut India Tour

Gorillaz will be performing in Guwahati.
The band has just added the city to their first-ever India tour.
The British virtual band will be performing in India in January 2027.
For their much-awaited India tour, Gorillaz has now added a third stop in Guwahati. The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-led band will perform on Jan. 31, 2027 at Sarusajai Sports Complex (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium) in Guwahati. The Mountain Tour, produced and ticketed by District, kicks in Bengaluru on January 23, travels to Mumbai on January 27, and concludes in Assam’s capital. The Mountain is heavily inspired by the group's encounter with India.
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett announced, “We’re really looking forward to our first Indian shows. The album came to life in India and is shaped by the many incredible musicians we met and worked with around the country. It was always our ambition to bring The Mountain back. We can’t wait to perform and experience the energy in Mumbai, Bengaluru and now, Guwahati.”
Gorillaz Includes Guwahati Concert In India Tour
Managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Kumar Padmapani Bora shared a statement, “Assam is proud to welcome Gorillaz to Guwahati for their debut India tour. Hosting globally renowned artists not only enriches the cultural landscape of the region but also creates new opportunities for tourism, local businesses and the wider economy. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country to experience the warmth and hospitality of Assam, while they witness this iconic band bring The Mountain Tour to life.”
District CEO Rahul Ganjoo added in his statement, “Adding Guwahati to The Mountain Tour is something we’re incredibly proud of. It reflects our commitment to bringing world class live entertainment acts like Gorillaz to India. The Northeast has an incredibly passionate music community, and we can’t wait for the audiences to witness this historic debut live.”
The Guwahati concert is being organized in collaboration with Assam Tourism, which has earlier hosted global acts such as Post Malone in 2025 and will welcome Guns N’ Roses later this year. General tickets for The Mountain Tour will be available exclusively on the District app from 1 PM on Sept. 20.