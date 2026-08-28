J. Cole Cancels Sacramento Concert After Crew Member Dies In I-5 Truck Crash

J. Cole cancelled his Sacramento concert following a fatal I-5 crash.
Crew member Jarlath Parkinson, 66, died while transporting tour equipment.
Ticketmaster will automatically refund fans affected by the cancelled performance.
J. Cole has cancelled his Sacramento concert after a member of his touring crew died in a truck crash while transporting equipment for The Fall-Off World Tour. The rapper was scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center, but the show was called off following the fatal accident.
J. Cole concert cancelled after fatal I-5 crash
The crash happened shortly after 6:05 am local time on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, between the Zamora and Dufour areas northwest of Woodland, according to KCRA, citing the California Highway Patrol.
An overturned big rig carrying equipment for J. Cole’s tour was involved in the accident. The truck’s driver was identified by the Sacramento Bee as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of South Carolina. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver drifted onto the right shoulder before losing control while attempting to return to the road. Sgt David Barker said it was not immediately known whether distraction or fatigue had played a role. The solo occupant did not survive.
Following the tragedy, Golden 1 Center announced that J. Cole’s performance had been cancelled. In a statement, the arena said the decision followed the “tragic passing” of a touring crew member and extended its thoughts to the victim’s family and loved ones.
J. Cole tour dates and ticket refunds
The Sacramento concert was part of The Fall-Off World Tour, which features more than 40 scheduled stops. J. Cole is still expected to perform in Oakland before continuing to Los Angeles for shows at Crypto.com Arena and Intuit Dome.
Ticketmaster customers who purchased tickets for the cancelled Sacramento show will receive automatic refunds, according to Live Nation and Golden 1 Center. Other ticket holders can seek refunds through their original point of purchase.
The cancellation came just hours before J. Cole was due to take the stage on August 27. His representatives had not issued a separate public statement at the time of publication.