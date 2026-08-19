Kanye West Announces Russia Tour After Western Concerts Were Cancelled Over Controversies

Kanye West will perform two concerts at St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena.
Russia shows follow multiple European cancellations linked to West’s controversies.
Tickets reportedly sold out within hours despite prices reaching 160,000 roubles.
Kanye West, now known as Ye, is set to perform two concerts in Russia as the rapper attempts to rebuild his career after a series of controversies and cancelled shows. The announcement makes him one of the biggest Western artists to perform in the country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kanye West Russia concerts sell out
The shows will take place at the 70,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, with tickets reportedly selling out within hours of going on sale. Prices ranged from 9,000 roubles (£78) to 160,000 roubles (£1,394), highlighting the demand surrounding West’s first major Russian concerts.
Western musicians have largely stayed away from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, with major record labels suspending operations in the country. While artists including Jason Derulo, Tyga, DaBaby and Akon have performed there in recent years, West’s stature makes his appearance particularly notable.
Kanye West's touring plans after controversies
The Russia concerts come after West’s European tour faced several setbacks. Shows in France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic were cancelled, while his planned headline appearance at the UK’s Wireless Festival was scrapped after he was denied entry to Britain.
Kanye West has also faced intense criticism over antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements made since 2022. In January, he apologised in a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement, writing, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite.” He described the previous months as a period of manic and impulsive behaviour.
His recent performances have received a more positive response in some European markets. In Madrid, RTVE reported that up to 60% of the audience were international fans who had been unable to see him perform elsewhere.
When will Kanye West perform in Russia?
The rapper’s two St Petersburg concerts are scheduled for October, although the specific dates were not stated in the announcement provided.