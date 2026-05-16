Kanye West India Concert Cancelled Again as Security Directives Halt Delhi Show

Summary of this article
Kanye West’s India debut concert was cancelled again following fresh security directives from authorities.
Organisers promised full refunds within seven business days for all ticket holders.
White Fox remains in talks with Ye’s team for the rescheduled India performance.
Kanye West's India concert has once again been called off, leaving fans disappointed after months of anticipation around Ye’s first-ever performance in the country. The rapper’s New Delhi show was expected to be one of the biggest international live events staged in India this year. Still, organisers have now confirmed that the concert will not go ahead following official security directives.
The event management company White Fox shared the update through an official Instagram statement, explaining that government and law enforcement authorities had instructed them to halt the event due to public safety concerns. Organisers also assured fans that full refunds would be processed for all ticket holders.
Ye's India debut concert faces another setback
This marks the second postponement for Ye’s India debut. The concert had initially been planned earlier this year but was delayed due to wider geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran situation. After being rescheduled, the event was moved to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
It was stated by White Fox that months of planning had gone into what was expected to become one of India’s largest live productions. The organisers added that public safety remained the top priority during the current sensitive situation.
Refunds announced as talks continue with Kanye West’s team
White Fox also confirmed that discussions are currently underway with Ye’s management regarding a possible new date and alternate venue. Ticket buyers who purchased passes through the District will reportedly receive refunds within five to seven business days.
The cancellation also adds to a growing list of disruptions surrounding Ye’s global touring plans over the past year. Several of the rapper’s international concerts have reportedly faced delays, venue issues or cancellations linked to controversies and logistical complications.
The now-cancelled India concert had been scheduled for May 23, 2026.