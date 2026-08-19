California Film Tax Credits: New Deal Could Shield Independent Films From $5M Cap

California film tax credits could receive limited relief from new restrictions.
Independent films may be exempt from the $5 million annual cap.
Hollywood seeks broader protection for the $750 million production incentive.
California lawmakers are nearing a deal to ease the impact of a new $5 million cap on California film tax credits, after Hollywood groups warned that the limit could undermine the state’s expanded production incentive. However, the proposed agreement is expected to fall short of the entertainment industry’s demand for a complete exemption.
California film tax credits could get limited relief
The compromise, expected to be announced this week, would exempt independent film productions from tax credits while creating a mechanism to expedite refunds for studio projects.
The distinction matters because independent film credits can be transferred to buyers who use them to offset state tax liabilities. Without an exemption, the $5 million annual limit could have reduced their value and made the credits harder to monetise.
The proposal would also extend the expiry date of older non-refundable credits by five years, giving companies more time to use benefits that might otherwise go unclaimed.
Hollywood pushes back against $5 million tax cap
The cap was introduced as part of California’s June budget and is intended to help stabilise state revenues. It applies broadly to corporate tax credits, including those used by major technology companies.
Hollywood groups had argued that the measure could weaken the state’s $750 million film and television incentive, which was expanded last year. Industry representatives had pushed lawmakers for a complete carveout.
One person involved in the negotiations described the situation as a reversal of an earlier commitment, saying there had been considerable fanfare around the expansion.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has also been involved in discussions over the proposed fix, although his Office of Business and Economic Development declined to comment.
Lawmakers have until August 31 to pass legislation during the current session. Hollywood allies are expected to continue pushing for broader changes next year, including discussions around a separate $150 million soundstage construction incentive, which has already been fully depleted.