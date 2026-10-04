Drishyam 3 earned ₹53.50 crore on its second day in India.
Ajay Devgn’s thriller crossed ₹100 crore domestically within two days.
Drishyam 3 worldwide collection reached ₹177.10 crore after Saturday.
Drishyam: The Conclusion's box office collection on day 2 saw Ajay Devgn's thriller earn a net ₹53.50 crore in India on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹115.50 crore in India net after two days, while its India gross stood at ₹138.60 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹177.10 crore, including ₹38.50 crore from overseas.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2 crosses ₹100 crore
The Saturday figure was around 13.7 per cent lower than the film's opening-day earnings. However, the dip did little to slow its overall run as the film recorded 46.1 per cent occupancy across Indian theatres.
With Sunday still to come, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is expected to add substantially to its weekend total. The film is already well past the ₹100 crore mark domestically and is closing in on ₹200 crore worldwide.
Drishyam: The Conclusion continues the Hindi franchise
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings the Hindi franchise to its final chapter, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Samvedna Suwalka and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.
The third film follows Drishyam in 2015 and Drishyam 2 in 2022. While Nishikant Kamat directed the first instalment, Abhishek Pathak took over for the sequel and has returned for the concluding chapter.
The Hindi film has taken a different route from Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, which arrived a few months earlier. Both films continue the franchise's central legacy while taking their own narrative paths.
Outlook India, in its review of Drishyam: The Conclusion, praised the film for bringing the Hindi franchise to a satisfying close while highlighting the performances and its treatment of Vijay Salgaonkar's final chapter. The review also discussed how the thriller builds on the legacy of the earlier films while taking the story in a new direction.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.