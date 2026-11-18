Panchayat Season 5 has got a release date.
The stellar cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, to name a few.
Deepak Kumar Mishra is the director of the Panchayat series.
Rejoice! Panchayat fans. The wait to come back to Phulera is over. The release date of Panchayat Season 5 has been announced, and fans will not have to wait till 2027 to watch its fifth season. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the comedy-drama series will premiere on December 3, 2026. The announcement has put an end to all speculation around the show and brings back known faces and changing dynamics of the Phulera village.
Panchayat Season 5 OTT release date details
Amazon Prime Video shared the Panchayat Season 5 release date poster a while back. The show will start streaming on December 3, 2026, and fans can watch the episodes on the OTT platform. The caption coupled with the post read, "Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be a little love and bickering. When you are in Phulera, you will always have a warm welcome.)"
The announcement follows a promotional campaign in which Prime Video said Bhushan had held the show hostage. He is the show's antagonist, which is why Panchayat Season 5 will not stream in 2026. However, later Instagram posts by the OTT platform shared that the announcement was a publicity gimmick and that Panchayat Season 5 will premiere in 2026.
What to expect from Panchayat Season 5?
The upcoming season of Panchayat Season 5 will show whether Bhushan fulfils his promise to make Phulera a better place or if it is all a political gimmick. Phulera is all set to see new rivals and a shift in the balance of power.
The fourth season of Panchayat took fans back to Phulera, where political tensions seemed to accelerate ahead of the village Panchayat elections. The series follows the electoral contest between Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta). The battle also pits Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) against Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), who play key roles in the political drama.
The series has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), and Deepak Kumar Mishra has directed it. Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, along with Deepak, have created the show. The stellar cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.