Rejoice! Panchayat fans. The wait to come back to Phulera is over. The release date of Panchayat Season 5 has been announced, and fans will not have to wait till 2027 to watch its fifth season. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the comedy-drama series will premiere on December 3, 2026. The announcement has put an end to all speculation around the show and brings back known faces and changing dynamics of the Phulera village.