Off Campus Season 2 will premiere in April 2027
The new season will centre on Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis from The Mistake
Prime Video has confirmed returning cast members, including Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright
Off Campus returns for Season 2 in 2027. Season 1 arrived on May 13, so the interval is less than a year — a rare pace and one of the shortest on record. Prime Video renewed Season 2 in February, three months before Season 1 even debuted. The early order gave the college-set series a head start as demand for the show kept building after launch.
Off Campus Season 2 release date out
The college drama will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2027.
About Off Campus
The show centres on an elite ice hockey team and the women around them. The characters deal with love, heartbreak and self-discovery while building close friendships and lasting ties as they move into adulthood. Created by Louisa Levy and based on Elle Kennedy’s best-selling Off Campus Universe, the series has quickly become one of Prime Video’s stronger young-adult performers.
Off Campus still ranks in Prime Video’s global Top 10 most-watched series. The debut drew a big audience. In its first 12 days, Season 1 pulled in 36 million viewers, ranking as the third most-watched launch season in Prime Video history overall.
Off Campus Season 2 plot
The news season will centre on Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis. Their story comes from The Mistake, one of the books in Kennedy’s series.
Off Campus 2 cast
Josh Heuston is not returning for Season 2. Except for him, Mika Abdalla returns as Allie Hayes, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis, Belmont Cameli as Garrett, Ella Bright as Hannah, Antonio Cipriano returns as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks returns as John Tucker and India Fowler joins as John Logan’s romantic interest Grace Ivers.
The show also sets up the next romances around the Briar hockey circle, with Logan and Tucker still in the wider arc of the adaptation.
Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Philipa Soo, Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph are also part of the ensemble cast.