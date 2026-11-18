Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are now parents to three children.
The actor announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram video in June.
The couple already share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
Actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to reports. A source confirmed the birth to People, while photographs of the actor carrying her newborn during a walk in New York City have surfaced online. The couple, who married in 2012, already has two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
Hathaway has not yet announced the baby's arrival on social media or revealed the newborn's sex. TMZ shared pictures of her carrying the baby in a carrier during a stroll. The newborn was seen wearing a pink bobble hat, prompting speculation among fans that the couple may have welcomed a girl. However, the baby's sex has not been confirmed.
Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June
The actor announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 19. In the video, she wore a flowing white dress and revealed her baby bump as Barbara Lewis' song Baby I'm Yours played. She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x”.
During an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hathaway said she knew the baby's sex but would not disclose it. “We know. We’re not saying. I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad. I’m definitely gonna disappear and take some time off."
Anne Hathaway spoke about welcoming her third child
In October, while appearing on CBS Mornings, Hathaway spoke about preparing for the new arrival and how the change would affect her family.
“We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” she said. She added, “Because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids. And we’re about to go through this beautiful threshold together.”
Hathaway also described the pregnancy as a surprise during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” she said.
What’s Next For Anne Hathaway?
Anne Hathaway has two major projects lined up. She will next be seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama, alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
She also stars in Verity, a psychological thriller directed by Michael Showalter, alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.