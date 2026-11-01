Ravi Teja’s Irumudi Makers Face Labour Department Notice Over Child Actor Nakshathra

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Telangana labour department has sought documents from Irumudi producers over allegations concerning child actor Nakshathra’s working hours, remuneration and safety during filming and promotions

image Prefer on Google
Irumudi
Telangana Labour Department Notice to Irumudi Makers Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Telangana Labour Department seeks records on Nakshathra’s working hours and safety.

  • Mythri Movie Makers must explain whether 20% remuneration was deposited.

  • Ravi Teja faced criticism over his remark at Irumudi’s promotional event.

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi have received a notice from the Telangana labour department following a complaint concerning child actor Nakshathra’s working hours, remuneration and safety. The department has summoned production house Mythri Movie Makers and sought documents relating to the minor’s participation in the film’s shoot and promotional activities.

Telangana labour department seeks Irumudi production records

According to a Telangana Today report, the complaint was filed by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum). The joint commissioner of labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, has scheduled a meeting with the producers for November 4 at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.

The production house has reportedly been asked to submit the District Magistrate’s permission, parental consent documents, attendance records, details of working hours and arrangements made to ensure Nakshathra’s education and safety. The department has also sought information about her participation in promotional events and whether 20% of her remuneration was deposited in a fixed deposit account in her name.

Irumudi X Review: Ravi Teja’s Comeback Wins Praise For Emotional Story

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Officials are expected to examine whether the child labour regulations and safeguards applicable to young performers were followed. The department will also reportedly look into whether the language used during a promotional event affected the child actor’s dignity.

Related Content
File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket taker in India vs UAE T20I matches. - | Photo: File
Police Detaining Protestors Before Their Planned Protest - Screengrab From X
South OTT And Movie Releases This Week (September 14-20) - IMDb, X
Irumudi OTT release date out - X

Ravi Teja faced criticism over Irumudi promotional event

The complaint follows criticism of Ravi Teja for using an allegedly derogatory term while interacting with Nakshathra at the film’s pre-release event in August. When the child actor asked, “What nickname would you like to give me?”, the actor used the term twice.

After Nakshathra responded, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning,” Ravi replied, “I will tell you later.” The exchange drew criticism online, with some viewers arguing that the remark was inappropriate, while others defended the actor, claiming the word was sometimes used affectionately.

Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja's Blockbuster Film Online

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Neither Ravi Teja nor the film’s team has publicly addressed the controversy. Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, was released in theatres on August 21 and is now streaming on Netflix. The film follows a man with violent tendencies who fights against child abuse.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories