Telangana Labour Department seeks records on Nakshathra’s working hours and safety.
Mythri Movie Makers must explain whether 20% remuneration was deposited.
Ravi Teja faced criticism over his remark at Irumudi’s promotional event.
The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi have received a notice from the Telangana labour department following a complaint concerning child actor Nakshathra’s working hours, remuneration and safety. The department has summoned production house Mythri Movie Makers and sought documents relating to the minor’s participation in the film’s shoot and promotional activities.
Telangana labour department seeks Irumudi production records
According to a Telangana Today report, the complaint was filed by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum). The joint commissioner of labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, has scheduled a meeting with the producers for November 4 at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.
The production house has reportedly been asked to submit the District Magistrate’s permission, parental consent documents, attendance records, details of working hours and arrangements made to ensure Nakshathra’s education and safety. The department has also sought information about her participation in promotional events and whether 20% of her remuneration was deposited in a fixed deposit account in her name.
Officials are expected to examine whether the child labour regulations and safeguards applicable to young performers were followed. The department will also reportedly look into whether the language used during a promotional event affected the child actor’s dignity.
Ravi Teja faced criticism over Irumudi promotional event
The complaint follows criticism of Ravi Teja for using an allegedly derogatory term while interacting with Nakshathra at the film’s pre-release event in August. When the child actor asked, “What nickname would you like to give me?”, the actor used the term twice.
After Nakshathra responded, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning,” Ravi replied, “I will tell you later.” The exchange drew criticism online, with some viewers arguing that the remark was inappropriate, while others defended the actor, claiming the word was sometimes used affectionately.
Neither Ravi Teja nor the film’s team has publicly addressed the controversy. Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, was released in theatres on August 21 and is now streaming on Netflix. The film follows a man with violent tendencies who fights against child abuse.