Hansal Mehta mourns Sanjay Gupta's demise

Hansal started his eulogy with "Not done, bro", adding, "Sanjay Gupta. Gups. My only boss in the film industry, perhaps. But more than that, a dear friend. We went through many lows and many highs together, and through all of it we shared a love for the good things in life (sic)."