Hansal Mehta Mourns Sanjay Gupta's Death, Calls Him His ‘Only Boss’ And Says Gifted Watch Will Stay On His Wrist

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Hansal Mehta shared an emotional social media note after Sanjay Gupta’s death. Gupta died on October 30 at his Mumbai residence

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Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta
Hansal Mehta pays tribute to Sanjay Gupta Photo: Instagram/Hansal Mehta
Summary of this article

  • Hansal Mehta called Sanjay Gupta his “only boss” in the film industry and a dear friend.

  • He said the first and only Rolex he owns was gifted by Gupta and will stay on his wrist.

  • Gupta died on October 30 at his Mumbai residence after reportedly slipping in the bathroom and suffering a head injury.

Hansal Mehta paid an emotional tribute to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta after his death on Friday (October 30). Mehta, in a social media post, remembered their friendship and the difficult phases they faced together. He called Gupta his "only boss" in the film industry. He also said a luxury watch gifted by him will stay on his wrist forever.

Hansal Mehta mourns Sanjay Gupta's demise

Hansal started his eulogy with "Not done, bro", adding, "Sanjay Gupta. Gups. My only boss in the film industry, perhaps. But more than that, a dear friend. We went through many lows and many highs together, and through all of it we shared a love for the good things in life (sic)."

"My first and only Rolex came from him. Today it’s the one memory of him I carry on my wrist, and I don’t think I’ll ever take it off (sic)," he added.

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Recalls their shared lifestyle and time together

Remembering the fond memories, the National Award-winning director wrote, "The good food, the good booze, the endless parties. I watched some of the best films of my life in his theatre. I borrowed some of the best books I've read from his shelves. My bro code began with you, Sanjay. And now it's ended (sic)."

"I'm going to miss you more than I can say. The heavens are all set for a big party. Anu, Dalai and Shivansh, may God give you the strength to bear this terrible loss (sic)," he concluded his note.

Sanjay Gupta’s Sudden Demise Explained : What We Know About the Fatal Fall

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sanjay Gupta death reason

Gupta slipped at his home and suffered a head injury. He was found dead the next morning, and the family then informed the police.

The filmmaker is survived by his wife Anu and their two children, Dalai and Shivansh.

Sanjay Gupta's career

Gupta worked in films for over three decades. He began as a director with Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), starring Sanjay Dutt.

He went on to direct films including Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga.

The Miranda Brothers (2025) was his last directorial.

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