Hansal Mehta’s Prime Video series featuring Bipasha Basu has commenced filming.
Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa join Bipasha in the crime thriller.
Barabanki reportedly draws on IPS officer Aloke Lal’s 1984 cartel operation.
Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Prime Video series, featuring Bipasha Basu, Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa, has commenced filming. The project marks Bipasha’s return to acting after a long gap and brings together an ensemble led by the filmmaker known for his crime dramas. While the makers have confirmed the start of production, the series is yet to be officially titled in their announcement.
Hansal Mehta’s Prime Video series begins filming
The production team announced the development in a statement expressing excitement about the project and its cast. “With immense happiness and a heart full of gratitude, we are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts,” the team said.
The announcement described the project as “a dream already taking shape with a magnificent team” and named Hansal Mehta as its “Captain of the Ship”. It also confirmed the involvement of Bipasha Basu, Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa, though their characters and other plot details have not been revealed.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the series is titled Barabanki and is based on retired IPS officer Aloke Lal’s book, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel. The makers, however, have not confirmed the title in their filming announcement.
What is Bipasha Basu’s upcoming web series about?
The crime thriller is set in 1984 and follows a major operation to dismantle a powerful opium cartel in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. Lal, who later retired as Director General of Police, led the operation against the narcotics network.
According to report, Bipasha has a significant role in the series, with her character reportedly sharing a personal connection with the central protagonist. Details about Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa’s roles remain under wraps.
The project marks Bipasha’s first major screen outing in years and her first collaboration with Hansal Mehta. Her previous OTT appearance was in the 2020 thriller Dangerous. The series is co-produced by Prabhleen Kaur, known for Made in India: The Titan Story.
The filming announcement did not reveal a release date or confirm when the series will premiere on Prime Video. Further details about the title, cast and streaming schedule are awaited.