Mrunal Thakur Apologises For Her Body-Shaming Remark On Bipasha Basu: Wish I Had Chosen My Words Differently

Mrunal Thakur has issued an apology for her "silly" comment, saying that her intent was never to body-shame anyone.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mrunal Thakur Bipasha Basu
Mrunal Thakur apologises to Bipasha Basu
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mrunal has issued an apology for her body-shaming comment on Bipasha Basu

  • She said her intent was never to body-shame anyone

  •  The actress said she should have chosen her words differently

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been facing severe backlash for her remarks against Bipasha Basu. An old video of Mrunal has gone viral on social media, where she was seen body-shaming Basu. It was from her Kumkum Bhagya days. Amid criticism, Mrunal has now issued an apology for her "silly" comment, saying that her intent was never to body-shame anyone.

Mrunal Thakur apologises for her old remark on Bipasha Basu

Without taking Bipasha's or anyone's name, Mrunal wrote in an Instagram Story, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry."

She added, "My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently."

"With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," the Super 30 actress wrote further.

Mrunal Thakurs post
Mrunal Thakur's post
Mrunal's statement comes days after Bipasha shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

What did Mrunal say about Bipasha in the video?

In the old video, Mrunal and her co-star Arjit Taneja appeared for an interview while they were doing Kumkum Bhagya.

When Mrunal teased Arjit that he might be interested in marrying a strong, muscular woman, he said he would love to have a toned woman in his life. To which she said, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha", and added that she is far better than Bipasha.

This irked Bipasha's fans, and Mrunal was called out for her remark.

Published At:
