Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli

The past statement of Mrunal Thakur resurfaced on a Bollywood Instagram page, where she had mentioned being “madly in love" with Virat Kohli.

Mrunal Thakur on her statement of being madly in love with Virat Kohli
Mrunal Thakur and Virat Kohli Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Mrunal Thakur once said she had a major crush on India cricketer Virat Kohli. The past statement of the actress resurfaced on the Instant Bollywood Instagram page, where she had mentioned being “madly in love" with the cricketer. The post also featured a picture of Mrunal alongside a cutout of Virat Kohli. It was also reshared on Reddit. Mrunal has now reacted to it.

Mrunal seemed to be unamused by and reacting to it she wrote, ''STOP IT OK".

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip
community on Reddit

Reddit users failed to understand the tone of her comment. One user wrote, “Is it me or does that comment sound sarcastic? As in when our friends tease us for our crush we usually say ‘stop it ok.’” Another commented, “Why her comment is giving the vibe that the information is true but she’s kinda embarrassed lol''.

Mrunal Thakur - Instagram
Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs, Talks About Getting Trolled For Her ‘Pear-Shaped Body'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, it was in 2022, Mrunal, in an interview said that she was 'madly in love' with Virat Kohli. The actress said it while she was promoting her cricket-themed film, 'Jersey', with Shahid Kapoor. She told ETimes, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence."

Mrunal was last seen in a cameo role in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Prior to that, she was seen in 'Family Star' with Vijay Deverakonda, which didn't do great at the box office. Mrunal will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2'. She has already begun shooting for it. Apart from this, she also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project in her kitty.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  2. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  3. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  4. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
  5. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation
  2. Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli
  3. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
  4. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  5. Celebrated Cinéastes And Their Chequered Pasts 
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  2. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
  3. Indonesia: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Tanker Ship Catches Fire Off Bali Island
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran's President Urges Khamenei To Avoid War; OIC Blames Israel For Haniyeh's Killing
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Neeraj Chopra Eyes To Defend His Javelin Gold