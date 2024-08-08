Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli

For the unversed, it was in 2022, Mrunal, in an interview said that she was 'madly in love' with Virat Kohli. The actress said it while she was promoting her cricket-themed film, 'Jersey', with Shahid Kapoor. She told ETimes, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence."