Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli

Actress Mrunal Thakur once said she had a major crush on India cricketer Virat Kohli. The past statement of the actress resurfaced on the Instant Bollywood Instagram page, where she had mentioned being “madly in love" with the cricketer. The post also featured a picture of Mrunal alongside a cutout of Virat Kohli. It was also reshared on Reddit. Mrunal has now reacted to it.
Mrunal seemed to be unamused by and reacting to it she wrote, ''STOP IT OK".
Reddit users failed to understand the tone of her comment. One user wrote, “Is it me or does that comment sound sarcastic? As in when our friends tease us for our crush we usually say ‘stop it ok.’” Another commented, “Why her comment is giving the vibe that the information is true but she’s kinda embarrassed lol''.
For the unversed, it was in 2022, Mrunal, in an interview said that she was 'madly in love' with Virat Kohli. The actress said it while she was promoting her cricket-themed film, 'Jersey', with Shahid Kapoor. She told ETimes, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence."
Mrunal was last seen in a cameo role in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Prior to that, she was seen in 'Family Star' with Vijay Deverakonda, which didn't do great at the box office. Mrunal will be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2'. She has already begun shooting for it. Apart from this, she also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project in her kitty.