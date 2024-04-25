Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs, Talks About Getting Trolled For Her ‘Pear-Shaped Body'

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently shared a photo of herself in tears on Instagram Stories, and acknowledged that despite their perfect lives on social media, actors do face moments of vulnerability. Opening up about her lowest days when she didn’t want to get out of her bed, Mrunal went on to talk about being body shamed and her plans to change beauty standards.
In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal said that people on the internet often pretend everything is perfect, but there are both good and bad days. Recalling her lowest days, Mrunal said, “There were days where I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did. Not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like a proof, there are days, and it’s absolutely normal for you to feel not okay.”
She further mentioned how several on social media seem to be on holiday, but she always wondered about how she doesn’t look great when eating or at the beach.
Mrunal further talked about getting trolled for having a ‘pear-shaped body’, and hence, has vowed to change that beauty standard by flaunting her curves. Admitting how she was earlier afraid of wearing anything body-hugging, she has now changed that. “But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful,” she said.
Lastly, she talked about finding the right balance in relationships, and gave her opinion on actress Mona Singh’s statement about freezing her eggs. “Relationships, I know it’s tough, but that’s why you need the right partner who would understand what the nature of your job is. Freezing the eggs, yes, I’m also considering that,” Mrunal said.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film ‘The Family Star’ opposite Vijay Devarakonda.