Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs, Talks About Getting Trolled For Her ‘Pear-Shaped Body'

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal said that people on the internet often pretend everything is perfect, but there are both good and bad days. Recalling her lowest days, Mrunal said, “There were days where I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did. Not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like a proof, there are days, and it’s absolutely normal for you to feel not okay.”