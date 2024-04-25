'The Family Star': Here's When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Drama

After less than a month since its theatrical release, it has been announced that the Telugu romantic family drama film, ‘The Family Star,’ will be available to stream on OTT. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the film was a box office flop.
The film earned Rs 35 crore on a budget of Rs 50 crore. At its core, the film is a classic template romantic drama exploring the challenges faced by a middle-class man. So, in case you want to watch the film at the comfort of your homes, here’s where you can stream it.
‘The Family Star’ will be available for streaming in India and over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video. Releasing in Telugu as well as Tamil languages, and also having dubs in Malayalam and Kannada, the film will be available from April 26, exactly three weeks after its theatrical release.
Written and directed by Parasuram, ‘The Family Star’ has been produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Aside from the lead cast, the film also features Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Vasuki Anand and many others.
As per IMDb, the official logline of the film reads, “The highs and lows of family relationships in a Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship, trust, and ego issues.”
Additionally, on the same day, the romantic crime-comedy, ‘Tillu Square,’ which stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, would also be released, and both the films will face stiff competition.
While ‘The Family Star’ failed to captivate audiences during its theatrical run, only time will tell how OTT viewers will respond to the family drama. So, mark your calendars if you’re looking to binge something new over the weekend.