The trailer of ‘Family Star’ did not reveal much about the plot of the film. It is unclear how and why Deverakonda and Thakur’s character get into a love-hate relationship. Deverakonda will also be seen performing some action sequences in the film. While the actor is a natural in his silly and goofy avatar, he looks out of place in the action segments. Thakur perfectly complements Deverakonda. Their chemistry and screen presence is endearing and it will make you root for them.