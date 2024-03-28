When Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starred in ‘Kushi’, fans were in awe of their chemistry on screen. The stars surprised fans once again when they worked in ‘Hi Nanna’ together. The stars are set to collaborate for the third time and fans have got their hopes high. The trailer of their upcoming film, ‘Family Star’, was unveiled today and it promises to be an entertainer.
The 2:26 minute-long trailer of ‘Family Star’ opens with a shot of Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer shows the actor working a daily job and slowly rising the social ladder. It shows how he started as a regular employee and has now reached the top levels. The trailer introduces the audience to Mrunal Thakur’s character. Deverakonda and Thakur start hanging out together and they form a beautiful relationship. However, as time passes, the nature of their relationship changes, and it transforms into a love-hate dynamic.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Family Star’ here.
The trailer of ‘Family Star’ did not reveal much about the plot of the film. It is unclear how and why Deverakonda and Thakur’s character get into a love-hate relationship. Deverakonda will also be seen performing some action sequences in the film. While the actor is a natural in his silly and goofy avatar, he looks out of place in the action segments. Thakur perfectly complements Deverakonda. Their chemistry and screen presence is endearing and it will make you root for them.
The trailer has started trending on social media. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Vijay & Mrunal fans assemble.” A second fan wrote, “Mrunal Thakur is not only beautiful, but she is also a very good actress, the reason I like her most.” A third fan commented, “This looks like a sure shot super hit movie... Vijay Deverkonda.... superb!!... comic timing awesome.”
Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, ‘Family Star’ is directed by Parasuram. The film will be released on April 5.