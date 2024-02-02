Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are sharing the same screen space in the upcoming film 'Family Star'. Vijay, on Friday, took to social media to announce the release date of his film. He also shared a new poster of 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram of 'Geetha Govindam' fame, the romantic family entertainer is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. It is said that Vijay is playing a homemaker in the film. It is his second film with Parasuram after 'Geetha Govindam' which released in 2018.
Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' Release Date Announced With A New Poster
Directed by Parasuram, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.
Sharing the new poster of 'Family Man', Vijay Deverakonda wrote on X platform, ''Arriving April 05 2024. #FamilyStar''.
Advertisement
Have a look at his post here.
Advertisement
The 'Liger' actor was in New York last year shooting his upcoming film. He also surprised his fans by meeting them amid the shooting. A video went viral on social media where Vijay was seen meeting and posing with fans in New York. He was in an all-black outfit with a long coat.
Advertisement
It was last year on Diwali, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. In the image, they were seen lighting a cracker, both dressed in traditional attire. Mrunal was in a pink saree, while Vijay donned a blue kurta. They looked lovely together.
Advertisement
We are sure that Vijay and Mrunal will surely impress the audience with their chemistry on screen.
On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda was last seen in 'Kushi' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Apart from 'Family Star', he will also be seen in 'VD 12' that is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie also stars Keshav Deepak and Manikanta Varanasi.
Mrunal Thakur was last seen in 'Hi Nanna' with Nani. She will also be seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' and an untiled Tamil film opposite Sivakarthikeyan which is directed by AR Murugadoss.