Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' Release Date Announced With A New Poster

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are sharing the same screen space in the upcoming film 'Family Star'. Vijay, on Friday, took to social media to announce the release date of his film. He also shared a new poster of 'Family Star'. Directed by Parasuram of 'Geetha Govindam' fame, the romantic family entertainer is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024. It is said that Vijay is playing a homemaker in the film. It is his second film with Parasuram after 'Geetha Govindam' which released in 2018.