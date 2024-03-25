Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are currentlytly gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, 'Family Star'. They have been promoting their film. The actors are currently in Hyderabad where they celebrated Holi with their fans. They had a gala time with the team and also danced to the 'Family Star' song on stage. Both Vijay and Mrunal wore white outfits for the event.
Vijay Deverakonda wore a white kurta and pyjama, while Mrunal Thakur was in a white churidaar and anarkali kurta. They wished everyone present at the event a Happy Holi. They also treated their fans with their dance steps as they grooved to the song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha' from 'Family Star'. Their dance videos and pics from the Holi celebrations have gone viral on social media.
Have a look at Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's dance video here.
Mrunal also shared glimpses of her Holi celebrations with Vijay on her Instagram Stories. In a short video that she posted, the 'Sita Ramam' actress was seen putting colours on Vijay's cheeks and he was smiling. She captioned it, “@deverakonda bura na maano holi hain.”
On the occasion of Holi, Vijay and Mrunal also treated their fans with the third song from the film. It is titled 'Madhuramu Kadha', a romantic number that shows the relationship between Mrunal and Vijay's characters in 'Family Star'.
Before they kickstarted the promotions, Mrunal offered prayers and sought blessings at Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam, in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of 'Family Star'.
The movie is directed by Parasuram Petla. It is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.