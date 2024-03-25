Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are currentlytly gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, 'Family Star'. They have been promoting their film. The actors are currently in Hyderabad where they celebrated Holi with their fans. They had a gala time with the team and also danced to the 'Family Star' song on stage. Both Vijay and Mrunal wore white outfits for the event.