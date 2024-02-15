‘Tillu Square’ hints at a double dose of romance and comedy. From the looks of it, the movie looks like an extension of a teenage boy’s dream. The dialogues are as crass as it can get. Anupama’s character says, “Good sex is like good food”, and I could only grimace when she said that. The dialogue is set to make the target audience hoot and cheer, but let’s be honest, it is just cringe. The trailer tries to be unserious and funny, but it just comes across as a snoozefest.