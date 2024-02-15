Art & Entertainment

'Tillu Square' Trailer Review: Siddu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran Will Make You Yawn In This Comedy Drama

Starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the trailer of 'Tillu Square' is here. The movie is set to release in cinemas on March 29.

Snigdha Nalini
February 15, 2024

Siddu Jonnalagadda in 'Tillu Square' Photo: YouTube
After creating a lot of buzz on social media, the trailer of ‘Tillu Square’ is here. The movie is a sequel to ‘DJ Tillu’ which captivated the audience. Siddu Jonnalagadda has returned to his role as DJ Tillu, and Anupama Parameswaran has been roped in to replace Neha Shetty.

The 3:35 minute long trailer of ‘Tillu Square’ opens with a shot of DJ Tillu sitting with his family and looking at the picture of a prospective bride. However, as the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to his love interest. The couple engages in passionate moments. Things turn south and Tillu starts to grow feelings for the girl. He is ready to put himself in danger for the woman.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Tillu Square’ here.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “GREAT TO SEE ANUPAMA BECOMING MORE VERSATILE she a baddie!” A second fan wrote, “All the best from sampoornesh babu fans from afganistan.” A third fan commented, “DJ Tillu was entertaining.. let's hope for the best with this too .. waiting.”

‘Tillu Square’ hints at a double dose of romance and comedy. From the looks of it, the movie looks like an extension of a teenage boy’s dream. The dialogues are as crass as it can get. Anupama’s character says, “Good sex is like good food”, and I could only grimace when she said that. The dialogue is set to make the target audience hoot and cheer, but let’s be honest, it is just cringe. The trailer tries to be unserious and funny, but it just comes across as a snoozefest.

Directed by Mallik Ram, ‘Tillu Square’ stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is set to release in cinemas on March 29.

