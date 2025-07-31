Sports

World Aquatics Championships: Leon Marchand Smashes 200-Metre Individual Medley Record

French swimming sensation Leon Marchand shattered the world record in the 200-metre individual medley on Wednesday (July 30, 2025) at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, clocking 1 minute, 52.69 seconds to surpass the 1:54.00 set 14 years go by American Ryan Lochte. Marchand set the mark swimming in the semi-finals and, in theory, could break it again in the final. The 23-year-old won four Olympic gold medals a year ago in Paris, but he’s swimming only the 200 and 400 medley – and relays – in Singapore. Planning the lighter schedule in what he calls a “transition year” keeps him fresh to chase the world marks.