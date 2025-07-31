Leon Marchand of France celebrates after receiving an award for creating a new world record following the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France celebrates after competing in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Shaine Casas of the United States competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Hubert Kos of Hungary competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Kosuke Makino of Japan competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France prepares to compete in the men's 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.