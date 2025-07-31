Football

Inter Miami 2-1 Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025: Messi Stars As Herons Win First Game

Lionel Messi had two assists, including one in the final seconds of the match, to help lift Inter Miami over Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday night. It was Messi’s first game back since he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping its All-Star game. He connected with Marcelo Weigandt for the winning score in the final minute of stoppage time. Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut. De Paul, Messi’s national teammate, officially signed with the club last week.

Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, is pursued by Atlas defender Doria (5) during the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Telasco Segovia, Messi, Busquets
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal, along with teammates forward Lionel Messi, second right, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, second left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Atlas defender Jose Lozano (17) celebrates with substitutes warming up on the sideline after scoring his side's first goal against Inter Miami, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Camilo Vargas
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas watches from the ground as Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) scores past him during stoppage time at the end of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi drives forward during an unsuccessful scoring attempt during the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Javier Mascherano
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano talks to forward Lionel Messi (10) on the sideline during a hydration break, in the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Marcelo Weigandt
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) lifts teammate forward Lionel Messi as they celebrate after Weigandt scored his side's second goal during stoppage time at the end of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Camilo Vargas
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) fends off a scoring attempt from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, as Atlas defender Roberto Suarez, left, pursues, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_ Rodrigo De Paul
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul dribbles down field as Atlas defender Doria comes on, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
Leagues Cup Atlas vs Inter Miami Soccer Match photos_Atlas fans
Leagues Cup Soccer: Atlas vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Atlas fans cheer at the start of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

