Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, is pursued by Atlas defender Doria (5) during the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal, along with teammates forward Lionel Messi, second right, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, second left, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Atlas defender Jose Lozano (17) celebrates with substitutes warming up on the sideline after scoring his side's first goal against Inter Miami, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas watches from the ground as Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) scores past him during stoppage time at the end of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi drives forward during an unsuccessful scoring attempt during the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano talks to forward Lionel Messi (10) on the sideline during a hydration break, in the first half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Atlas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) lifts teammate forward Lionel Messi as they celebrate after Weigandt scored his side's second goal during stoppage time at the end of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) fends off a scoring attempt from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, as Atlas defender Roberto Suarez, left, pursues, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul dribbles down field as Atlas defender Doria comes on, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Atlas fans cheer at the start of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match against Inter Miami, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.