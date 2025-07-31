Football

Inter Miami 2-1 Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025: Messi Stars As Herons Win First Game

Lionel Messi had two assists, including one in the final seconds of the match, to help lift Inter Miami over Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday night. It was Messi’s first game back since he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping its All-Star game. He connected with Marcelo Weigandt for the winning score in the final minute of stoppage time. Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut. De Paul, Messi’s national teammate, officially signed with the club last week.